Borrel terms JCPOA historic achievement for global non-proliferation

Borrel made the remarks in a statement issued on Friday in response to a letter by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier in the day.

The full text of Borrel’s statement follows:

I have received today a letter from the Foreign Minister of Iran referring Iran’s concerns regarding implementation issues by France, Germany and the United Kingdom under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution through the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the agreement.

As I have said previously, the Dispute Resolution Mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all. As Coordinator of the Joint Commission, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in this spirit within the framework of the JCPOA.

The Joint Commission, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement under the terms of the JCPOA, has met since 2016 to discuss the implementation of the JCPOA and address pertinent issues brought to the attention of the Coordinator by any participant.

As we approach the fifth anniversary of the JCPOA, I should like to take this opportunity to recall the importance of the agreement. The JCPOA is an historic achievement for global nuclear non-proliferation contributing to regional and global security. I remain determined to continue working with the participants of the JCPOA and the international community to preserve it.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish