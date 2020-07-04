Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif refers cases of EU3's noncompliance with JCPOA to its Joint Commission

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif once again referred the cases of European countries' non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal to its Joint Commission for resolution based on Article 36 of the JCPOA, said a Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday.

- Cause of Natanz site incident determined, to be announced at ‘appropriate time’

The spokesman for the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has said the main cause of the incident occurred on July 2 at Natanz nuclear site has been determined and will be announced “at an appropriate time due to security considerations.”

- Russia: US bid to extend Iran embargo compromises JCPOA

Russia has warned that the United States’ controversial bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran that is expected to expire under the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal jeopardizes the prospect of the agreement’s continued preservation.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hamas calls for armed struggle to liberate West Bank

A senior Hamas leader has called on other Palestinian groups in the occupied West Bank to join hands and start an armed struggle against the Zionist regime’s occupation.

- Mahdavikia’s goal against USA nominated for Asia’s Greatest World Cup Goals

A goal from Mehdi Mahdavikia in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, has been nominated as the Asia’s Best FIFA World Cup goals.

- Jury picks Iranian feature at Athens Marathon Festival

Iranian movie ‘Weightlessness’ has been honored at the Athens Marathon International Film Festival in Greece.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Actor Sirus Gorjestani dies at 76

Actor Sirus Gorjestani, who is most famous for his roles in the comic series and movies such as “The Suspect Ran Away” and “Sperm Whale 2”, died from a heart attack in a Tehran hospital on Thursday. He was 76.

- Iran volleyball coach to be appointed until September: Davarzani6

Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), Mohammadreza Davarzani, has said the head coach of Iran national football team will be appointed prior to start of the domestic league.

- Defense chief says Iran’s armed forces will respond to any ‘desperate’ move

Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Friday that Iran’s armed forces will respond to any “desperate” move by enemies.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Panel discusses plasma therapy used for treating Covid-19

Iran’s Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation organized a panel discussion in Tehran on Thursday, in which scientists discussed the effectiveness of convalescent plasma (CP) therapy for treating Covid-19.

- Central Bank of Iran again raises interbank deposit rate

In bid to further narrow the rate spread in the interest rate corridor (IRC) the Central Bank of Iran announced that it would raise rates on interbank deposits by 1 percentage points to 13% starting today (Saturday).

- Iran's trade with Eurasian Economic Union hits $2.4b

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union traded 6.86 million tons of commodities worth $2.4 billion from Oct. 27, 2019, when a preferential trade agreement between the two sides came into effect, to June 20, 2020, according to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

