Iran enduring anti-human sanctions for 40 years

Tehran, July 3, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Paris Bahram Qasemi said on Friday that it is for over forty years that Iran has been enduring unlawful acts and unilateral sanctions that runs counter to all human rights and fundamental international rights.

He wrote on his Twitter account late on Friday that the country has tolerated the illegitimate measures and unilateral sanctions that have targeted the right for life and health of ordinary citizens.

Isn't it time for the international community, including the UN Secretary-General, the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Rapporteurs, to adopt a timely and appropriate approach, in accordance with their inherent responsibilities, towards a government that commits gross human rights abuses and supports child-killing and human rights abuses?, he said.

