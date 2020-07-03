Russia’s Astrakhan after all-out relations with Iran

Babushkin made the remarks speaking during a video chat with the governor-General of Iran’s Gilan Province.

He said that Iran is a trade partner of Astrakhan.

Iran is whether the origin or the destination of some 90% of commodities passing through Astrakhan’s sea border, Babushkin said.

Some 174 companies with Iranian investors are currently active in Astrakhan, he added.

Astrakhan’s trade volume with Iran stood at nearly $260 million in 2019 which showed a 10% increase compared to figure from 2018, the official said, adding that the two sides had some $67 million of trade over the first quarter of 2020.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish