Iran never to surrender to US bullying, senior foreign policy official says

The unilateral and misguided policies of the three European member states of the JCPOA, led by the US, to stop Iran's peaceful nuclear activities have always backfired, as Iran has been more determined to develop its nuclear technology, he said.

The US push to extend Iran's arms embargo in the UN Security Council and the three European countries' anti-Iran move in the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as the suspicious behavior of its director general will not only fail to deter Iran, but it will undoubtedly lead to the collapse of JCPOA as well, Kharrazi said.

Now that director general of the IAEA has met Brian Hook, US representative for Iran affairs, shows the extent of Mr. Grossi's dependence and lack of independence that he is recklessly coordinating his actions with the conspiracy center against Iran, he said, noting that the meeting reveals from where Mr. Grossi is taking orders and where the action of the three European countries has been planned.

The West should know that neither economic sanctions nor arms embargo will deter Iran from pursuing an independent strategic path. As Iran has so far pursued its policy of self-sufficiency in the face of maximum Western pressure and has achieved undeniable successes in producing defensive weapons it needs, he said.

