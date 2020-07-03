Iran, Armenia emphasize expansion of bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the Armenian minister expressed hope that relations between the two neighboring countries will further expand during the tenure of the Iranian ambassador to Yerevan, Armenpress reported.

Papikyan said that the joint development plans by Iran and Armenia is indicative of the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, voiced Tehran’s readiness for further enhancement of cooperation with Yerevan, stressing the need to make use of the existing capabilities in economic relations.

The two sides also discussed the outlook of implementing joint plans for regional, transportation and energy infrastructure cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador and the Armenian minister also discussed the measures taken by both countries to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and those to tackle the subsequent economic crises as well.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish