Iran, Iraq stress security, defense cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides underlined the need to implement the already signed military and defense agreements, urging the need to promote further cooperation in these areas.

The Iraqi side appreciated Iran’s support for Iraq during the country’s fight against Daesh terrorist group, saying it was an example of brotherliness between Iran and Iraq.

The Iranian diplomat had also had a meeting with Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anad Saadoun last week when they explored ways to expand military and defensive cooperation.

9341**1424

