Majlis speaker says resistance will lead to liberate al-Quds

Praising the resistance of the Palestinian people against the occupation of the Zionist regime, Qalibaf said: "If it were not for the resistance of the Palestinian, their valuable victories against the Zionist aggressors would not have been achieved."

Qalibaf emphasized the need for the resistance to continue until liberation of Holy Quds and the liberation of all occupied Palestinian territories from the Israeli occupation.

*** Iran is acting with power against the Zionist regime's insecurity in the region

Ziyad al-Nakhalah for his part congratulated Qalibaf on his election as the speaker, saying: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of defending the rights of the Palestinian people, and this is a source support for Palestine people."

"Today, the Palestinian nation views the Islamic Republic of Iran as the only country in the region and the world that acts with power against the Zionist regime's attempt to destabilize the region."

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish