COVID-19 kills 148 Iranians over past 24 hours

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 148 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 11,106.

Some 2,652 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,595 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 232,863 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 194,098 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,097 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,719,451 tests have so far been carried out in Iran

