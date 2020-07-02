Pre-fabricated steel framework of Natanz nuclear facility has broken: IAEO

Kamalvandi said the accident happened on Thursday morning at the open site of Natanz facility under construction, but, it caused no human casualties nor has it disrupted the ongoing activities at the site.

He dismissed concerns about possible nuclear pollution in the wake of the accident, saying the the pre-fabricated steel framework was on the open site of Natanz facility and was not operational.

Expert teams from the AEOI have been deployed to investigate the factors leading to the damage of the pre-fabricated steel framework, he added.

