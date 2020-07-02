Pakistan rules out Chinese military presence on its soil

Director General of Army media wing ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said news circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along line of control in northern Gilgit Baltistan region and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by China is false, irresponsible and far from truth.

“No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan,” he said.

Last year Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also rejected a Pentagon report that China is considering setting up military bases in Pakistan.

The United States Defense Department had stated that Beijing was seeking to establish military bases around the world to protect its investments in its ambitious One Belt One Road global infrastructure program.

Pakistan is watching the recent border tensions between India and China closely and is concerned that no untoward incident takes place on the Pak-India border.

