Majlis speaker calls for boosting ties with Belarus

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in his message to his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Andreichenko, thanked him for his congratulatory message.

Qalibaf said that Iran and Belarus enjoy friendly relations, emphasizing the need for regular dialogue between the two parliaments.

Qalibaf stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations in various fields and hoped for expansion of economic cooperation on mutual interests.

He wished success for the Belarus Government and good health for people of Belarus.

On June 9, 2020 , Chairman of Belarus House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko called for boosting mutual relations with Iran in various areas.

Expressing congratulations on the appointment of Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Speaker, he said, “I am confident that your performance in the significant position will contribute to the further development of the effective dialogue between the legislatures of both sides.”

He expressed the hope that the potentials available for economic cooperation for the benefit and well-being of the two friendly nations will be realized through Qalibaf’s prominent role.

