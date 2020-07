Rahim Hayat Qureshi in a tweet on Thursday said: We share grief of families who lost loved ones and those injured. “May Almighty comfort these families and give them fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

A fire erupted at Sina Athar Medical Center in the north of Tehran on June 30, killing 19 including 15 women and 4 men doctors so far. Moreover, 14 have been injured.

