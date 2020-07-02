Jul 2, 2020, 9:01 AM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83841663
0 Persons

Tags

Qatari Emir condoles with Iran over Medical Center victims

Qatari Emir condoles with Iran over Medical Center victims

Tehran, July 2, IRNA – Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani On Wednesday night, in a message to President Hassan Rouhani expressed condolences on victims of Medical Center in Tehran.

In the message to Rouhani, the Emir of Qatar also wished immediate recovery of those injured in the gas leak blast.
In a separate message, the Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, expressed his condolences to the President on the victims of the tragedy and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

A fire erupted at Sina Athar Medical Center in the north of Tehran on June 30, killing 19 including 15 women and 4 men doctors so far. Moreover, 14 have been injured.
6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 3 =