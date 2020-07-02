Qatari Emir condoles with Iran over Medical Center victims

In the message to Rouhani, the Emir of Qatar also wished immediate recovery of those injured in the gas leak blast.

In a separate message, the Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, expressed his condolences to the President on the victims of the tragedy and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

A fire erupted at Sina Athar Medical Center in the north of Tehran on June 30, killing 19 including 15 women and 4 men doctors so far. Moreover, 14 have been injured.

