Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 2

- Leader urges probe into deadly blast at a Tehran clinic

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ordered related bodies to investigate into the deadly explosion at a medical center in northern Tehran stressing the need for preventing the repetition of similar incidents in the future.

- Iran, Russia, Turkey urge political solution to Syria conflict

President Hassan Rouhani said there is "no military solution" to Syria on Wednesday during a videoconference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the war-torn country.

- Rouhani: US slumped to another political defeat at UNSC meeting

President Hassan Rouhani has highlighted Washington's failure in its unlawful attempt at the UN Security Council to extend a UN arms ban on Iran that expires in October under a historic nuclear deal, saying the meeting once again put on display another American political defeat for the world to see.

- ‘Outlaw Bully’ isolated

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday sought to reassert America’s waning influence on the world stage, challenging the UN Security Council to extend a UN arms embargo that is due to expire in October. Instead, America’s top diplomat received a scolding from friends and foes alike in the 15-nation council, which roundly criticized Washington for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

- NGOs urge Bahrain to halt execution of men after forced confessions

Bahrain must halt the imminent execution of two men sentenced to death based on confessions obtained through torture, rights groups say.

- Iran launches bid to host 2027 Asian Cup

Iran will compete with India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan for hosting right of the Asian Cup 2027, the Asian Football Federation (AFC) revealed.

- “Love Resurrection” director Mosafer-Astaneh appointed president of Fajr theater festival

Director Hossein Mosafer-Astaneh, who is most famous for his play “Love Resurrection” about the life of the Persian poet Molana Jalal al-Din Rumi, has been selected as the new president of the Fajr International Theater Festival.

- Karim Bagheri finds so difficult to leave Persepolis

Persepolis coach Karim Bagheri, who is supposed to cooperate with Iran national football team, says that it’s very difficult for him to leave his club.

- UNSC did not back U.S. bid to extend Iran arms embargo: envoy

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, has said the UN Security Council members did not endorse the U.S. government’s proposed resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

- 5th bond auction raises $331m

Islamic bonds worth 63 trillion rials ($331 million) were bought by lenders and non-bank financial institutions on Tuesday during the fifth bond auction held by the Central Bank of Iran.

- Home rent, sale prices rise concurrently in Q1

The Statistical Center of Iran has released new data on home rent and sale prices during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20).

- Hormozgan reinstates lockdown as new virus cases exceed 230,000

Iran brought back Covid-19 restrictions in the southern province of Hormozgan, as the number of confirmed cases nationwide reached 230,211, officials announced on Wednesday.

