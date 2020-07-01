Official urges all parties to help JCPOA, fulfill commitments

He wrote on his twitter account late on Wednesday that although the US government's anti-Iran actions will not be limited to the UN Security Council meeting, repeating US President Donald Trump's experience of isolation two years ago by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a great sign for JCPOA opponents if they are fair.

Trump administration has made every effort to prevent lifting Iran's arms embargo and has considered several scenarios, he said.

However, last night's Security Council meeting showed that the US will not able to win international community's support in pursuing its anti-Iran policies.

