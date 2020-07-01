Jul 1, 2020, 6:36 PM
Zarif hails constructive Astana virtual talks

Tehran, July 1, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message hailed the constructive virtual Astana talks held by the presidents of Iran, Russian, and Turkey.

"Just concluded very constructive (virtual) summit of the Astana Process, hosted by Pres. @HassanRouhani," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Parties agreed to continue coordination among the three guarantors, focusing on tension reduction, political process & humanitarian relief," he added.

"Peace in Syria will be achieved," he reiterated.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey are closely working within Astana Talks framework in a bid to solve the Syrian Crisis, which have so far resulted in the defeat of the terrorist groups supported by the West and some Arab states in the region, considerable decrease in violence, and return of numerous refugees to their homeland.

In their joint statement, Iranian, Russian, and Turkish presidents called on the international community to increase assistance for all Syrians without discrimination.

