Mousavi: Human Rights are tool in service of US malign aspirations

"As it is explicitly stated by the guy who spearheads American hawks’ anti-Iran agenda, to the US, human rights r just a tool in service of US malign aspirations & not a sincere concern," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"This very logic has long allied US w dictators, butchers & extremists," he added.

He also published a picture of Saddam Hussein, the former dictator in Iraq, and the US officials related to Iraqi aggression to Iran in 1983 and also about US President Donald Trump's meeting with the Saudi officials.

