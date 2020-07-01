Majlis speaker calls for ending Israel's occupying measures

In his messages to US Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States Mohammed Qureshi Nias, Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi and Secretary-General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Qalibaf underlined Iranian parliament's firm positions with regard to ending occupying, provocative, illegal measures by the Israeli regime which violate international peace and security.

He urged the senior officials to take major strides in line with basic principles of human rights and the objectives stipulated in the UN Charter to end hostile and expansionist policies of the Zionist regime.

In the complicated situation that the international community is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, the occupying regime of Israel is after annexing West Bank without paying attention to the UN resolutions and political and parliament oppositions.

He reiterated that these illegal measures taken by the illegal Zionist regime are considered as a blatant violation of the international regulations, are against UN documents especially UNSCR 2234, and are regarded as new aggression against Palestinians and their historical rights.

Undoubtedly, the continuation of occupation and denying Palestinians' rights are the main factor for tensions and chronic threats against international and regional peace and security which will bring about irreparable and serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.

