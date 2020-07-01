Astana talks to be effective in shaping Syrian future: Erdogan

The Turkish diplomat delivered a speech in a joint video conference with his Iranian and Russian counterparts, adding that preserving the political unity of Syria and its territorial integrity, establishing security and peace in the state, and dealing with issues permanently is the highest priority of Turkey regarding Syria.

The three guarantors of the Astana peace process (Iran, Turkey, and Russia) have started to discuss the Syria peace process via video conference.

