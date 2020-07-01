Rouhani: Astana talks only successful process for solving Syrian crisis

Speaking in a joint video conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Rouhani said that the three neighboring countries as peace guarantors are responsible for preserving it.

The Iranian president said that many developments have so far happened in Syria, adding, "So we have decided to hold a vitual meeting."

Iran slams any sanctions on nations particularly Syria, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support the Syrian people and their legitimate government.

The US regime's illegitimate and inhumane actions will not undermine the friendly bonds of its allies, he further noted.

The US should realize that what it has not achieved through military pressure and resorting to terrorist groups cannot be reached via economic pressure by the punishment of the Syrian people, he stated.

US has imposed inhumane Caesar Act sanctions against Syria amid the COVID-19 outbreak which is a kind of economic terrorism.

He slammed the imposition of any sanction against nations in the world, especially Syrians, saying Iran will continue its support for Syrian illegitimate government and people.

Today nine years after the start of the crisis in Syria Iran believes that the political way is the only solution to address the crisis in Syria, Iranian President said.

Iran as a peace guarantor in the Astana process supports holding intra-Syrian talks and emphasizes its determination for fighting Daesh and Al-Qaeda in Syria and the entire region, Rouhani noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he commemorated all martyrs of fighting terrorism, especially Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, saying the US is a country which claimed of fighting terrorism and assassinated the champion of this fight and his companions.

It indicates the US regime's false claim with regard to terrorism.

He went on to say that fighting terrorism will continue until removing it from Syria and the region, adding that military forces' lives should not be at risk and terrorists should not take advantage of people as a human shield.

A united, independent Syria without the illegitimate presence of foreign forces will not only bring back peace to Syria but it will help maintain peace and security for neighbors.

Updating.....

