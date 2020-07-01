COVID-19 kills another 141 Iranians over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari said that, with the 141 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 10,958.

Some 2,549 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,621 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 230,211 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 191,487 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,081 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,693,242 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

