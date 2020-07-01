Germany reiterates preserving JCPOA

"Germany is committed to preserving the #JCPOA and we will continue to fully uphold our own JCPOA Commitments," Germany Mission in UN wrote in its official Twitter account.

"We call on Iran to return to full compliance," it added.

"We are committed to engaging in discussion with #JCPOA partners and #UNSC members to find a way forward," German mission said in a separate message.

Earlier on Tuesday, Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen described JCPOA as a diplomatic masterpiece that should be preserved, saying that his country is opposed to the US trigger mechanism to restore anti-Iran sanctions.

He reiterated that the E3 has been in full compliance with the JCPOA and they have also remained committed to INSTEX.

The JCPOA is a diplomatic masterpiece and has prevented Iran from accessing nuclear weaponry, so it is unfortunate that the US has withdrawn from the international deal, he said.

Expressing concern over Iran's measures regarding JCPOA, Heusgen said that it should adopt constructive move on the deal.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish