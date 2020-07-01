Iran ex-diplomat says Tehran-Baghdad ties to remain "at peak"

Also religious and ethnic commonalities guarantee Iranian-Iraqi relations, Danaeifar told IRNA in a recently-held interview.

At the interview, Danaeifar talked about the prospect of Tehran-Baghdad cooperation.

About the possible visit of new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to Iran, the former diplomat said al-Kazemi as a politician is well aware of the importance of ties between his country and Iran.

Danaeifar further highlighted the issue of joint investment as an effective way to deepen bilateral economic cooperation in the post-coronavirus era.

The official expressed hope that the worth of trade exchange between the two countries will annually reach 20 billion dollars.

About the claim that Iraq is Iran's sole window to the global markets, the ex-diplomat said although Iraq is an important door to world markets, it is not the only one for Iran.

Despite conditions that may create obstacles to bilateral ties, Iran is willing to widen cooperation with Iraq, he added, stressing that Tehran will remain the most important partner for Baghdad.

At the present time, Iraq is the biggest destination for Iranian products, and it is predicted that the volume of Iran's exports to the neighboring state will increase after re-opening of all borders which had been closed as pre-emptive measure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, he noted.

That notion that Iraq is Iran's only window to global markets is a wrong claim that is promoted by American officials, he underlined.

Elsewhere, he spoke about Iran's economic relations with Syria, saying that Tehran-Damascus ties are strong and cordial.

As he noted, private sectors can play a leading role in deepening bilateral cooperation.

About the situation in Syria which has been suffering from unrest since nine years ago, the ex-diplomat said any change in Syria should be made without the foreigners' interference.

Asked to comment on many problems Saudi Arabia has created in many regional countries including in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, the official said Riyadh is facing contraction.

Referring to readiness already expressed by Iran to hold talks with Saudi Arabia, the official said Riyadh cannot move towards the issue because Washington does not let it do so.

In mid-February, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reaffirmed Tehran's readiness to negotiate with all neighbors including Saudi Arabia, and said Iran sees security of neighbors as its own.

At his remarks, Danaeifar pointed to the recent unrest in the United States, saying that the events indicated that the American society is suffering from basic serious problems.

Demonstrators in America staged protest against racism, the protests were public reaction against cold-blood killing of Black people by Police.

Recently, a black American citizen, George Floyd, has been killed at the hand of the US police while he was unarmed.

"Today, symptoms of collapse of the US have appeared," the former diplomat concluded.

