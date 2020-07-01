Iran launches Genaveh-Kuwait container shipping line

He said the first shipment of agricultural food products has already been sent to Kywait through this port.

"The Fodder and Vegetable Production Bureau with of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture has announced that vegetables worth more than 1.4 billion U.S. dollars were exported from Iran during the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 19, 2020).

A refrigerator container shipping line between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait started its activity with forwarding the first shipment of agricultural food products via this port.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday and added, “the first consignment of this shipping line, as weigh as 160 tons including various types of food products, fresh fruits and vegetables, was loaded by Landing Craft “Arabakhtar” and exported to the destination country within the framework of eight refrigerated containers.”

This ship has the capacity of transporting eight refrigerator containers, with a total capacity of 497 tons, which is active in the field of export of agricultural and livestock products, he highlighted.

