China stresses effective JCPOA implementation

"#JCPOA is legally-binding and should be effectively implemented," the Chinese Permanent Mission in UN quoted Jun as saying in #UNSC VTC.

"[He] urged US to return to the right track of observing JCPOA & #UNSCR 2231."

According to Chinese diplomatic mission, Jun called for upholding JCPOA & UNSCR2231 , supported political and diplomatic solutions, urged the US to stop illegal unilateral sanctions, and opposed US push for extending arms embargo on Iran.

The UN Security Council video conference examining the implementation of the UN Resolution 2231 on Iran's nuclear deal was held on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, reaffirming China's support to the JCPOA and its implementation, the envoy said that his country will work together with other parties to peacefully solve Iran's nuclear issue.

The nuclear deal is interlinked with the Middle East peace and stability and all countries should settle the issues through dialogue, he said.

