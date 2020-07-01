Iran envoy terms US 'Caesar Act' as economic terrorism

Speaking in Brussels IV Conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the Region", Dehqani reacted to Saudi foreign minister's remarks, saying that the Saudi diplomat whose government is the central bank of terrorism and the main sponsor of extremism in the region and beyond has made the comments to escape the accusations the Saudi faces for its crimes in Syria, so it has started accusing Iran.

All are aware of the fact that over the last decade, Iran has been at the forefront of fighting Daesh and Takfiri terrorism in Syria and the region, he added.

Iran hails any kind of measures taken to alleviate Syrians' sufferings, he said, adding that Iran supports UN Chief's request for establishing truce and especially ending conflicts in Syria.

Referring to Iran's efforts to help Syrians over the last decade, he said Iran has always tried - especially in coronavirus era - to address Syrian people's humanitarian needs and reduce their plight.

He reiterated that the international community is accountable in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dehqani slammed US' illegal and unilateral sanctions against Syria and its decision to extend them, saying that these sanctions have caused more difficulties for them in fighting COVID19 with the ordinary people suffering the most.

He further pointed to the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions against Syrians and said they are against international regulations and the basic humanitarian and moral principles.

These sanctions will result in creating more sufferings for Syrian people, Dehqani noted.

The Iranian diplomat went on to refer to international aid for reconstructing Syria, saying they should not be used as a tool for making political concessions.

He urged the international community to pave way for reconstructing Syria and returning Syrian refugees.

Iran has always tried for ending military operations in Syria and finding a political solution, he said, adding that the country has helped establish the Syrian constitution committee as a base for intra-Syrian talks.

Any success in the political process relies on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and the withdrawal of foreign forces who are illegally present in this country.

