Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 1

- At least 18 killed, six injured in explosion at Tehran medical center

An explosion at a medical center in the Iranian capital of Tehran has left at least 18 people dead and several others injured.

- A permanent member of UNSC has violated Res. 2231: FM Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] has violated the UN-drafted Resolution 2231 on Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.

- UN chief urges world states to have economic cooperation with Iran

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his latest report on function of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 encouraged all countries to conduct economic collaboration with Iran.

- Iran’s Covid-19 vaccine ready for trial on humans

Iran is preparing to test a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine in people, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday, after a surge in post-lockdown cases of the virus sent fatalities to a record high.

- Esteghlal held by Saipa, Sepahan Beat Gol Gohar: IPL

Esteghlal football team was held to a 1-1 draw by Saipa in Matchweek 22 of the Iran Professional League on Monday.

- Palestine rejects Zionist annexation plan

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that the Zionist regime’s plan of annexing parts of the West Bank is rejected, whether it is partial or complete.

- Art series on Imam Reza (AS) introduced

The Rudaki Foundation introduced three art collections on Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, during a ceremony held at the Rudaki Hall in Tehran on Tuesday.

- Kazemi wins FIBA Dunk of the Decade bracket

Arsalan Kazemi of Iran has claimed the FIBA Dunk of the Decade crown after his high-flying entry from the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2016 emerged victorious in the interactive fan voting.

- E3 believes U.S. has no legal right to trigger UN sanctions snapback: Iran’s diplomat

Iran’s Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad has said that France, Germany and the United Kingdom, known as E3, believe that the United States has no legal right to trigger a so-called snapback of all UN sanctions on Iran.

