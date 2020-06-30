EU reiterates normalization of economic ties with Iran

Addressing the virtual Security Council meeting held on Tuesday to review the secretary general's report on implementation of Resolution 2231 on Iran's nuclear deal, he added that Iran has remained committed to the nuclear deal despite US withdrawal from it 14 month ago.

As per the agreement, the International Atomic Energy Agency has access to Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran is voluntarily implementing the Additional Protocol, he said.

Expressing concern over the increase in Iran's enrichment level, he stressed the need for collective cooperation to maintain the JCPOA.

Skoog highlighted Iran's right to benefit from the deal, saying that EU lifted its sanctions against Iran on the day when the deal was clinched.

He also reaffirmed EU's support to the deal fully and said that it is committed to resume economic relations with Iran.

International community should strive to preserve the deal which is a symbol of global multilateralism, EU's envoy said.

