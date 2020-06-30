Germany hails JCPOA as diplomatic masterpiece that should be preserved

He made the remarks while addressing the virtual meeting of the UN Security Council to review the Secretary General's report on implementation of Resolution 2231 on Iran's nuclear deal.

He added that his country's stance regarding the resolution will remain unchanged and its basic objective is full implementation of the deal.

He reiterated that the E3 has been in full compliance with the JCPOA and they have also remained committed to INSTEX.

The JCPOA is a diplomatic masterpiece and has prevented Iran from accessing nuclear weaponry, so it is unfortunate that the US has withdrawn from the international deal, he said.

Expressing concern over Iran's measures regarding JCPOA, Heusgen said that it should adopt constructive move on the deal.

He further noted that Germany is ready for dialogue with JCPOA members to extend Iran's arms embargo.

