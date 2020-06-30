Envoy: West Bank annexation in line with Zionist regime's occupation

Ghasemi tweeted on Tuesday that West Bank annexation is the continuation of the Zionist regime occupation, extravagance and alongside aggression of a regime that has no value on the UN Charter, human rights, international standards, and the international community when it comes to the implementation of its inhumane, racist and baseless illicit desires.

He added that failure to act promptly against expansionism, monopolies, and basic principles of international and human rights gross violations will have dire consequences for the security and stability of the region and the world.

The International community didn’t welcome the idea of annexation and has warned seriously about its consequences. Over one thousand MPs of the EU condemned the plan and warned of proper consequences if Israel moves forward with the plan.

Some European countries have warned that if Israel carries out annexation they will reconsider their relationship with the regime. Foreign policy chief of European Union Josep Borrell said that the annexation plan is a serious violation of International Law and it will be followed by serious changes in EU-Israel ties.

The Israeli regime, 103 years after the Balfour declaration, is going to enter a new era by moving forward with the annexation of the West Bank to make its dream of an integrated Jewish land come true; however, the dream faces challenges which might end up in failure and total isolation of the regime.

