He noted that the Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian has met with the Taliban's political deputy in Qatar.

Also, the Iranian diplomat has met with Qatari special assistant for Afghanistan affairs, he said.

The meetings are in line with the initiatives Iran to hold inter-Afghan talks aimed at establishing peace, stability and security in Afghanistan, he added.

