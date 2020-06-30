Astana summit to be held online by Iran, Russia, Turkey tomorrow

Moezzi said that Iran, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Turkey will publish the statement of the summit after the speeches of the presidents.

He added that the presidents of the three guarantors of the Astana peace process (Iran, Turkey, and Russia) will discuss Syria peace efforts.

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a visit to Moscow that "we are concerned about the political and economic situation in Syria and the US efforts to put pressure on this country, which affects ordinary people".

He added that the United States is making a lot of efforts to destabilize "our region and Syria but they will not be able to achieve their goals".

The sixth Astana summit was scheduled to be hosted by Iran, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed the Astana peace summit.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey have a close relationship with each other that Astana Talks that try to solve the Syrian Crisis, which have so far resulted in the defeat of the terrorist groups that were supported by the West and some regional Arab states, considerable decrease in violence, and return of numerous refugees to their homeland.

