Spox: China opposes extension of arms embargo on Iran

"On your first question, China firmly upholds the authority of the UNSC resolution and the efficacy of the JCPOA," Lijian said addressing the Tuesday press conference.

"We oppose the US move to push for an extension of the arms embargo against Iran in the UN Security Council," he added.

"All provisions of Resolution 2231, including the content related to lifting the arms embargo against Iran, should be faithfully implemented," he noted.

Speaking to IRNA on the annexation of the West Bank by the Zionist regime of Israel, he said, "The Security Council has long made it clear that the establishment of those settlements constitutes a violation under international law."

"The question of occupied territories in the West Bank should be resolved as early as possible based on the relevant UN resolutions," Lijian noted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran's arms embargo based on Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia and China as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made it clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish