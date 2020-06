Short animated "Malakout" directed by Farnoush Abedi won two awards at the Florida Animation Festival.

The cinematic work depicts the story of a pianist in which he puts his hands to death in lieu of his wife's life.

Malakout animation will also attend the annual Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) in California, the US slated for August 6-13, 2020.

