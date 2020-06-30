Jun 30, 2020, 4:37 PM
Iran slams terrorist attack in Karachi stock exchange

Tehran, June 30, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday condemned a terrorist attack on Pakistan’s stock exchange in Karachi that resulted in the killing of some citizens.

The only way to combat the cause of terrorism is cooperation and convergence in the region, he noted.

In Karachi, Pakistan's Rangers and Police foiled a terrorist attack on the building of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and killed four terrorists. Five persons, including a police officer and security guards, were also killed and many others, including a police officer, were injured.

Terrorist group Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

