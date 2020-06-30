Iran slams terrorist attack in Karachi stock exchange

The only way to combat the cause of terrorism is cooperation and convergence in the region, he noted.

In Karachi, Pakistan's Rangers and Police foiled a terrorist attack on the building of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and killed four terrorists. Five persons, including a police officer and security guards, were also killed and many others, including a police officer, were injured.

Terrorist group Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

