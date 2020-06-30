Iran Judiciary elaborates on latest situation of Judge Mansouri

Iran attaches importance to the issue from different aspects, spokesman for the Judiciary Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said at his weekly press conference.

Iran had wanted Judge Mansouri- who died recently in Romania and was an Iranian national- to be extradited and had called for having his case, Esmaeili said.

Iran has made no judgment about the issue and just has heard a story from the INTERPOL- the International Criminal Police Organization- which tells that Mansouri has been killed, the spokesman said.

Also, some documents, including photos of the dead and his passport, have been sent to the Judiciary, he added, stressing the importance of taking DNA test anyway.

As he stressed, Iran has been pursuing to transport the dead body to Iran in the shortest time.

To identify whether the death of the former judge has been caused due to suicide or attempted murder, Iran has called on INTERPOL and Legal Medicine Organization to travel to Romania to see the related documents, the spokesman noted.

Elsewhere, he talked of the case of Ruhollah Zam- administrator of Amad News counterrevolutionary website and television channel and said that Zam has been sentenced to death.

Also about the case of those who stirred up unrest in Iranian cities about nine months ago, Esmaeili said they should be responsible for their acts which led to damaging public properties.

Referring to the identification of those who were involved in the assassination of the anti-terror commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lt General Soleimani by the US forces near Baghdad Airport in January, Esmaeili said that Iran has stated over and over that it will not forgive the agents.

Either in Iran, in Iraq or any other places, they have to be brought to trial, he said, adding that Iran will call for international help whenever needed.

The assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani was a terrorist act to kill a person, and it was not a political incident as some have claimed so, the spokesman concluded.

