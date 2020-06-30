Rouhani urges facilitating digital economy promotion in stock markets

Speaking during a session of the government economic headquarters, the president said that a special market should be possibly formed for listing science-based companies, as well as those companies active in the area of the digital economy.

President Rouhani said that the pandemic time should be seen as an opportunity to develop electronic government.

He urged the related organizations to help remove the obstacles in the way of expanding virtual businesses and make the necessary planning to boost businesses which have grown during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

President Rouhani assigned the Minister of Economy to examine a proposal by ITC Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi which calls for defining a tax credit package instead of tax exemption for startups.

