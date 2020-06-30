Minister: Iran starting manufacturing phase of COVID-19 vaccine

Iran will start a human trial of the vaccine soon, Namaki said when addressing the opening ceremony of the international pharmaceutical exhibition Pharmex June 30- July 2.

Pharmex had been postponed for four months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus which has killed near 503,000 across the world since Dec 2019.

At the ceremony, the minister described efforts of the Iranian scholars to this issue as promising.

Animal test of the COVID-19 has been successful and the human trial will start soon, he added.

