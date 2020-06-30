US to witness another global support for JCPOA at UN Security Council meeting: Iranian diplomat

Ravanchi made the remarks in an interview held in New York, US, with IRNA on Tuesday.

In his remarks, the ambassador underlined that the US effort to extend arms embargo against Iran is in complete contradiction with the UN Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231 (2015) urges full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the timetable set by the Deal and sets forth the next steps for the eventual removal of Security Council sanctions on Iran.

The international community is after implementation of the JCPOA and following the Resolution 2231, the ambassador stressed, adding that the UN chief and many world leaders have repeatedly expressed their willingness to witness the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Such willingness indicates that the world is against the US stance on the issue, the senior diplomat noted.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- signed a landmark nuclear agreement, aka JCPOA, on July 14, 2015, after months of intensive talks.

But the US withdrew unilaterally from the deal on May 8, 2018, and imposed sanctions on Iran at the highest level of its kind.

