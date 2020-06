Referring to the emergency landing of Mahan airplane at Shiraz' Shahid Dastgheib International Airport, Zolanvari said that the plane made an emergency landing due to a technical fault.

He went on to say that all passengers on board are safe and sound.

The alternative fight is set to take passengers to Assalouyeh from Shiraz, the official stated.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish