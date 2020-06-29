Croatian FM terms JCPOA notable achievement

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Zagreb Parviz Esmaeeli, the Croatian official stated that the two states enjoy constructive relations.

Thanks to cultural commonalities, both sides are keen on boosting mutual ties, he underlined.

Iran's Ambassador in Zagreb Parviz Esmaeeli, for his part, underscored that the formation of the European Union is based on multilateralism, dialogue, and collective participation.

Iran welcomes the independence and authority of the European Union, he further noted.

The good relations between the two governments are based on the common cultural beliefs, he said, noting that the friendship of the two nations has been formed in difficult times; That is why the mutual bond is unshakable.

