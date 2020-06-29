More details of Ukrainian plane's crash released by Military Prosecutor

Torki said that the presence of law enforcement and Red Crescent forces under the management of the governor of Shahriar at the scene of the accident was one of the first steps after the plane crash. Twelve groups investigating the plane crash immediately arrived at the scene and took the first steps.

He added that the day after the incident, on January 9, the 47 Ukrainian delegation members inspected the scene of the accident and good cooperation was established with this delegation.

He further noted that three days later on January 11, General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that the cause of the accident was the firing of the defense system due to human error.

He noted that the ones who made these mistakes were arrested and their charges are under investigation.

Stating that there has been no evidence of cyber and electronic hacking, external malfunctions in defense and missile systems, and intrusion into systems or networks so far, Torki said, "We have found no evidence of sabotage and espionage on the plane, and traces of missile fragments fired on the fuselage are evident.

Unfortunately, the operator fired while the connection was disconnected only for a few seconds, he stated.

The crucial mistake was that the system fired without receiving permission from the network, he added.

Regarding the reasons about the one-hour delay in flight 752, he said the reason for this delay was the overload and weight of the airplane more than the technical standards due to fuel overflowing which was announced to the pilot before applying for the flight license. So, for an hour, part of the aircraft's extra load is unloaded, and the flight delays have nothing to do with the national or military divisions.

He went on to say that 23 military experts in 7 scopes are cooperating with Tehran Military Prosecutor's Office to obtain new findings from the Ukrainian crashed plane.

Referring to the re-reading of the black box, he said that the black boxes were physically damaged because of the accident and their re-reading has its own technical complexity.

He added that after the relative decline of coronavirus pandemic, French laboratories are ready to receive black boxes, which will be sent to the country at the discretion of the Iran Civil Aviation Authority.

A Ukraine Airliner was unintentionally targeted by the Iranian defensive missile system and crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 shortly after take-off, killing all 176 people on board.



After the incident, the General Inspectorate Organization of Iran commissioned a special committee to follow up on the crash.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US heightened tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reacted to them by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was the cause of downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

According to Flight radar 24, the plane was a Boeing 737-800 that was bought in 2016.

