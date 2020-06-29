Iran's military court follows up downed plane victims' compensation

Shokrollah Bahrami said in the meeting of Judiciary's High Council, presided by Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, that they had meetings with families of the victims who expressed their concerns 'explicitly and in a transparent way' in the meetings.

Bahrami noted that many of their concerns were relieved after judicial officials gave sufficient explanations to them and 81 complaints were filed by families of the victims after these meetings.

He also underlined that the military court is following up on the issue of paying compensation to the families, adding that there would be a meeting with the President to solve the problems faced in this regard.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by the Iranian missile defense system near Tehran on January 8, 2020.

It happened after the US heightened tensions in West Asia by assassinating Iran's anti-terrorist commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reacted to them by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility for the tragic air disaster.

