Iran embassy advises US envoy to prevent bullying

In its message, the Iranian Embassy said she has no right to promote gossip about other countries.

Earlier speaking to Arab media Al-Hadath, Dorothy C. Shea claimed that Lebanese Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is threatening the stability of Lebanon and Hezbollah impedes solving the economic crisis in Lebanon.

She also has threatened that the US may sanction Lebanese groups and tribes which are supporters of Hezbollah.

In the wake of her remarks, Judge Mohamad Mazeh in the southern city of Tyre in a decree prevented US diplomat from having interview with Lebanese media.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish