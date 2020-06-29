Iran, UAE to make two extraordinary flights

Based on the Iran Civil Aviation Organization's regulations on observing health protocols, the Qeshm Air fleet is disinfected every day to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in all domestic and international flights, sanitary packages, including face-mask, gloves and hand sanitizers will be distributed for free.

Earlier, Iran's Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on Saturday that Flights between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) returned to normal.

Iranian airlines can directly make their demands and receive permission from the UAE, the Embassy said through a statement.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish