Iran, UAE to make two extraordinary flights

Tehran, June 29, IRNA – Iran's Qeshm Air announced that two extraordinary flights on Dubai-Lar and Dubai-Qeshm will be made on July 2 and July 16.

Based on the Iran Civil Aviation Organization's regulations on observing health protocols, the Qeshm Air fleet is disinfected every day to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in all domestic and international flights, sanitary packages, including face-mask, gloves and hand sanitizers will be distributed for free.

Earlier, Iran's Embassy in Abu Dhabi announced on Saturday that Flights between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) returned to normal.

Iranian airlines can directly make their demands and receive permission from the UAE, the Embassy said through a statement.

