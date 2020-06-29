Iran to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination case

Referring to the measures taken with regard to pursuing General Soleimani's case, Qasi Mehr said 36 people consisting of American political and military officials who were involved in the assassination of the Iranian commander have been investigated and were ordered to be arrested through Interpol.

He noted that these people have been charged with murder and terrorist acts.

At the top of the list is US President Donald Trump, and his prosecution will continue even after the end of his term.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on an official mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

