COVID-19 kills another 162 Iranians over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari said that, with the 162 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 10,670.

Some 2,536 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,461 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 225,205 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 186,180 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,037 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,639,078 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

