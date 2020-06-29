Jun 29, 2020, 2:36 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83838274
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 kills another 162 Iranians over past 24 hours

COVID-19 kills another 162 Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 29, IRNA - Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 162 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 10,670.

Sadat Lari said that, with the 162 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 10,670.

Some 2,536 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,461 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 225,205 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 186,180 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,037 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,639,078 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 1 =