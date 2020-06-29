Near 4b cubic meters growth in Iran gas exports

Hassan Montazer Torbati made the announcement according to a report of National Iranian Gas Company.

In the past year, Iran experienced 26 percent of surge in its gas exports, Montazer Torbati said.

He described such a figure as a record in exports of Iran's natural gas.

About the future gas plans in the country, the official said the NIGC is to complete the national gas projects during the current year to make development in the country in this area.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 500,000 since its Dec 2019 outbreak across the world, the official said the condition created after the virus could not put obstacle to gas development in the country.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 10,080,000 people across the world, killing more than 501,000 people; while in Iran the number of dead is over 10,500.



1483**1416

