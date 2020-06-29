Iran warns certain European countries against sheltering terrorists

Speaking during his weekly press conference, the spokesman said that it is surprising that these terrorist groups, which used to be blacklisted by the European countries, were suddenly removed from the blacklist and were treated as normal groups.

Asked whether the attacks against terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan region had anything to do with a recent visit to Turkey by Iranian foreign minister, Mousavi said that the coincidence of measures taken by Iran and Turkey against terrorists with Zarif’s Turkey visit has been probably accidental.

He, however, noted that all the regional countries are determined to fight terrorism.

Iran secures its borders and seals off wherever the terrorists take shelter, the spokesman said.

Mousavi said that he was not aware of an Iranian border village being targeted from Pakistani soil. He, however, promised to pursue the case.

Asked on a possible visit to Iran by Iraqi prime minister, the spokesman said Iran welcomes any visit to the country by officials from friendly and neighboring countries. He said that there are several visits by Iranian officials to other countries and by foreign officials to Iran on the agenda which are not finalized yet.

On the recent propaganda against Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or al-Hashd al-Shaabi in the country, he said that Iran does not aim to interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs although he said that he believes that the group is popular formed by Iraqi own people under the supervision of the country’s religious leaders.

He also commented on efforts to remove sanctions against import of medicine and humanitarian items by Iran.

Mousavi noted that the US claims that such items are not sanctioned while restrictions caused by banking and shipment sanctions have actually blocked the imports of drugs and humanitarian items.

He said that the Foreign Ministry is pursuing the case both diplomatically with the international bodies.

On claims made by former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad about secret negotiations for signing another 25-year agreement between Iran and China, the spokesman said that the agreement has only been drafted and needs to be finalized in the capitals of both countries.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish